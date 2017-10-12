Tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co. on Oct. 8

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cherokee County on Sunday.

The NWS says the twister was 7 miles north-northwest of Gaffney around 4:15pm on October 8.

They estimated the wind speeds at around 90 miles per hour and say the tornado damaged areas on a path of 0.08 miles.

The storm knocked down trees and damaged homes in the area.

This is the sixth confirmed tornado in the Upstate and Western North Carolina from October 8 including:

EF-2 tornado in Pickens Co.

EF-2 tornado in Laurens Co. & Spartanburg Co.

EF-1 tornado in Newberry Co.

EF-1 tornado in Greenville Co. & Polk Co.

EF-0 tornado in Union Co.