Unattended bag closes terminal at Asheville airport

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An unattended bag shut down a portion of a terminal at Asheville Regional Airport on Thursday.

Airport police, State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI responded.

The terminal was closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution, according to the airport.

No items of significance were found and the terminal is open again.

This incident comes almost a week after an explosive device was found at the Asheville Airport.

Man left explosive jar at Asheville airport says FBI

Michael Christopher Estes was advised of his rights and charges by a federal magistrate judge Tuesday. He’s accused of attempted malicious use of explosive materials and unlawful possession of explosives at an airport.

Authorities found the Mason jar filled with explosive chemicals Oct. 6 at the and rendered it safe. Estes was arrested on Saturday.