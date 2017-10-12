Upstate motorcyclist dies week after hitting deer

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died a week after hitting a deer while riding a motorcycle in Cherokee County.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the biker as Tracy Peeler, 47, of Cowpens.

The coroner said Peeler died Wednesday night at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Peeler was injured when he struck a deer on Cannons Campground Road the night of Oct. 5, Fowler said.

Peeler was thrown from the 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on impact.

The coroner said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled.