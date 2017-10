TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Anderson County.

Investigator Nikki Carson said the shooting was reported around 12:23 p.m. Friday at a residence on Turk Road in Townville.

A male victim has been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, she said.

Another male has been detained.

Carson said deputies think they may possibly be related.

She said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.