8th grader arrested in Easley school threat rumors

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Easley police say they have arrested an 8th grader in connection to social media threat rumors.

Police say there was a Snapchat post about a shooting at Easley High School and Gettys Middle School on Friday the 13th.

Police say there was no threat from a student of shooting up the school that happened in recent days at the High School. They say this was a rumor that gained traction over social media.

They also say the Snapchat post that was circulating Thursday night was a separate incident started by an 8th grade student at Getty’s Middle School that had nothing to do with the Easley High School situation.

They will not be releasing the student’s name or any further information because the student is a juvenile.

The school released the following letter:

This week, rumors about a threat against Easley High School began to circulate. The source of these rumors was a comment made by a student last year, which was addressed by the school and by law enforcement at that time. No threat has been made against the school in recent days. This week, students began to speculate that a threat could be made again. This speculation turned into rumors that a threat had actually been made. These rumors were amplified by a Snapchat post which speculated about a threat against other schools, creating greater fear on Thursday night. In response, the Easley Police Department increased their presence in Easley schools as a reassuring measure.

It is important to note that at this time no credible threat has been made against the school. The rumors were fueled entirely by speculation from students and parents.

Easley High School is committed to the safety of our students and staff, and we will communicate if and when there is a credible threat against the school. However, we are also careful not to assist in the spread of misinformation which is sometimes spread by students out of a desire to disturb or skip school. Unfortunately, we live in a time when the threat of violence is something we must always be prepared for, which is why we have a full-time police presence at Easley High School. We also live in an environment where social media can turn speculation into rumors of a serious threat, creating unnecessary fear.

When rumors of violence against the school arise, we encourage our students and parents to contact the school and local law enforcement directly and immediately. We are very grateful to the parents and students who did that this week. We are also grateful to the Easley Police Department for their response to this issue, and for the parents who trust our school and the EPD to keep their students safe each day.

Sincerely,

Gary Culler, EHS principal