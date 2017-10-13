Arrested Anderson Co. deputy was hired while under suspension

Personnel records for an Anderson County deputy that was arrested, show when he was hired he was under suspension with the Liberty Police Department.

Kevin McAlister worked for the Liberty Police Department for 4 1/2 years. In March of 2016, McAlister was placed on suspension because he didn’t respond to a 911 call. That home had several false calls the week before.

According to documents, Chief Adam Gilstrap asked McAlister to resign. He did not.

McAlister instead applied for a job with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Others in the office gave McAlister a glowing review. Gilstrap told 7News that he was a good officer and he didn’t need to be terminated, he needed a bigger department with more supervision.

McAlister was hired by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, thanks in part to the reviews by his Liberty coworkers.

In late August, McAlister was suspended for insubordination. A supervisor detailed McAlister’s work as “abysmal at best,” stating if there was another incident he would be terminated.

While on suspension, McAlister was arrested for domestic violence. If convicted, McAlister will lose his certification.