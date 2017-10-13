Blue Ridge Middle School student has viral meningitis

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Blue Ridge Middle School student has been diagnosed and is recovering from viral meningitis, according to Beth Brotherton with Greenville Co. Schools.

She says the student was first diagnosed with an unspecified entero virus.

Viral meningitis is much less serious than bacterial meningitis, does not spread easily, and is not airborne, so there is no requirement from the Department of Health that schools receive official notification or that they notify their families, according to Brotherton.

She say the best way to prevent the spread of viral meningitis is through frequent hand washing and by not sharing food or drinks.

Custodial staff will perform a thorough sanitizing and cleaning of the affected classrooms and the common areas in the school as a precaution, according to Brotherton.

She says a message was sent to parents this afternoon to make them aware of the symptoms.