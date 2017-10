ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a body was found along Interstate 85 in Anderson County.

Deputies are on the scene near Exit 39.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown confirmed he was responding, but had no immediate details.

Crew on the scene say the body is in a grassy area off northbound I-85 near the Elrod Road overpass.

This is a developing story.