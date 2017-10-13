Deputies investigate Greenville man’s shooting death

Related Coverage Deputies searching for suspect who shot and killed Greenville man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man found shot in a South Carolina residential neighborhood.

Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill tells media outlets 31-year-old Jeffrey Eugene Bradley was rushed Thursday morning to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Flood says deputies were called about a gunshot victim just after 11 a.m. Flood says Bradley was found on the ground and appeared to have been shot at least once.

Flood says deputies believe Bradley was killed following a fight at another home nearby. Authorities are still investigating, and no information on possible suspects has been released.

