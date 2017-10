EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Easley police say they will have extra officers at schools Friday following a threat on social media.

Police say there was a Snapchat post about a shooting at Easley High School and Gettys Middle School on Friday the 13th.

Police said they’re looking into the matter and called it a rumor, adding that it’s common given the date.

In a Facebook post, the department says it will “continue to be vigilant” and there will be a noticeable police presence at both schools on Friday.