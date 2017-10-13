Man accused of having child porn in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A Walhalla man has been arrested on allegations of possessing child pornography, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Brian Douglas Feole, 43, of Peach Drive is charged with 12 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office worked with the Dept. of Homeland Security after they were notified about Feole’s involvement in the sharing or exchange of the child porn.

The arrest warrants say Feole is charged with possession of images that contained a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.