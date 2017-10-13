Man arrested after low speed chase in Spartanburg Co., Fri. morning

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man was arrested after an attempted traffic stop and chase in Spartanburg County, early Friday morning.

28-year-old Kameron Russell Crotts is charged with Use of Tag on Wrong Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, and Reckless Driving.

According to the report, Crotts was driving 15 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone in a tan Mercury Sable on Highway 9 near Parris Bridge Road when a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing it turning around several times.

The report says that vehicle did not stop and continued driving on Highway 9 at speeds below 20 miles per hour until the deputy stopped chasing.

Another deputy started to chase the vehicle after seeing it at Boiling Springs Road and Candlenut Lane swerving across the center line and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the report.

The chase ended at the end of Rogers Commerce Boulevard.

Deputies pulled Crotts from the vehicle after they say he refused to comply with commands to leave the vehicle, the report says. The report says that deputies smelled alcohol on Crotts when they arrested him.

The Sheriff’s Office says the tag on the vehicle was registered to a Ford F-150.

Crotts was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and later released.