Man ID’d in fatal head-on crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a head-on crash on Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson County.
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday near Huitt Road.
Coroner Greg Shore identified the driver killed as 46-year-old David Philip McElroy.
Shore said McElroy’s license listed his address as Anderson, but he hadn’t lived there in a year.
Troopers say McElroy crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.
McElroy died at the scene of blunt force trauma.
Shore said speed was a factor and toxicology results have been sent to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
The other driver is a 66-year-old Anderson man. Shore said he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers say.