SC Church vandalized, 4 arrested

MAYESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested after satanic messages and symbols were spray painted on the Salem Black River Church in Mayesville, according to the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on September 29, according to deputies.

Deputies say they got several tips from the community, including Shaw Air Force Base personnel who gave them names of possible suspects.

Investigators say the suspects cooperated and confessed to their involvement.

All four were arrested and charged with:

Trespassing (Misdemeanor)

Malicious Injury to a House of Worship (Felony, 16-11-535)

Criminal Conspiracy (Felony)

Those charged were:

Kayla Marie Eilerman, 18 of Ingleside, TX

Clayre Marie Savage, 18 of Port Barre, LA

Daveion Raaheim Green, 19 of Leeland, NC

Brandon Munoz, 20 of Baltimore, MD

A church member said the door to the sanctuary had been kicked in, but it didn’t appear anyone went in.

Two other building were also spray-painted.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he appreciates all of the

community response in trying to identify these suspects.

“We want to thank everyone for the tremendous response to

requests to identify these individuals. It is apparent to us that

Sumter County residents will not tolerate this kind of activity. We also recognize that this does not reflect the values of our Shaw

Air Force Base neighbors and family. We appreciate the

cooperation and information from Shaw officials that helped us

quickly hold responsible the individuals responsible,” he said.