Teen killed, passenger seriously hurt in Upstate crash

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was killed and a passenger hurt after authorities say a truck flipped into a ditch.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Shiloh Road in Seneca.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the truck after he rounded a curve. The truck flipped after hitting a ditch.

Troopers say the driver was thrown from the truck and died at the scene from injuries.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said it’s presumed that the driver was killed in the crash.

Addis said the 18-year-old lived in York County.

His name has not been released at this time.

Troopers say the passenger was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to troopers.