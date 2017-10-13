The Third Annual “Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament” was held today.

It’s also where Tuckers parents announced they’re forming the ‘Tucker Hipps Foundation’….

In addition to the foundation, tucker’s parents also shared news of a new scholarship for Clemson students, given out in his name.

It’s a tough road, but this family says they’re determined to make a difference in the lives of others in the name of the son, they lost too soon.

Family and friends of Tucker Hipps take a swing at supporting the annual golf tournament that bears his name..

Gary Hipps, Tucker’s dad says, “I think a lot of people who came out today love me and Cindy, but I think a lot of people who came out today also loved Tucker.”

Proceeds from this event go to “Palmetto Boys State”, the leadership organization teaches high school seniors about politics, business and government. Stephen Lewis is the Director of Palmetto Boys State, he says, “we are so grateful for that….all the proceeds will go to help young men who might not be able to afford to come or to the post who might not be able to raise the money.”

In 2010, while a student at Clemson, Tucker died during a fraternity pledge run. Prompting his parents to fight for legislative change. In 2016, they fought for Tucker Hipps Transparency Law, which created a registry of violations for all fraternities and sororities on state run campuses.

Gary, Tucker’s dad says, “what would he think if he were here walking around with his picture on their shirts, I think Tucker would be honored, but I think he would be honored that somebody is continuing to do something in his name.”

Dozens rolled out to putt, chip and swing for a hole in one, hoping to make a difference for a family who lost so much.

Cindy Hipps, Tuckers mom says, ” we’ve had a tough 3 years, its been tough with the lawsuit, it’s been tough with the continued hazing as we all know it keeps coming up.’

Advertisement