VIDEO: Detoured I-85 traffic impacts Upstate subdivision

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – One after the other, drivers cut their own on-ramps from Falling Creek Road to Business 85.

“It’s just completely dangerous,” said resident Greg Cole.

Our cameras were rolling as even a semi-truck ditched waiting in line, and drove through a ditch and onto the freeway.

“They’re endangering not only their life, but the lives of people here on Falling Creek Road,” said resident Cheryl Sosbee.

It’s the road her neighbors use in front of the Walden Circle subdivision in Spartanburg County. They say the everyday traffic does not compare to this recent uptick.

“It you wait until 7:00 a.m., it’s 15-20 minutes,” said resident David Reeves. “That was before 85 – just from the business of Adidas and Fedex. But now that this is here, I couldn’t even begin to tell you the wait time.”

Drivers are forced to find alternate routes after I-85 Borthbound exits were closed for 8 miles last Friday. That’s because of a resurfacing project residents say now pushes extra traffic near their homes.

“Well I left a half hour early to go five minutes down the road for an appointment with my dentist,” said Paulette Cole. “And, I was late.”

That extra traffic is leaving some drivers impatient. Friday afternoon, our cameras captured drivers making middle-of-the road U-turns, or leaving the road altogether.

“I just want to get something done before somebody gets killed,” said resident Jean Tinsley.

The residents are saying they hope there could be extra patrols or a barrier between the road and Business 85.

7 News has reached out to Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. We will update this story when we get a response.