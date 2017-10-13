Weekend Events: Oct. 13-Oct. 15

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some local events happening this weekend.

Pendleton is hosting their 19th annual Fall Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Scarecrows will greet you as you enter displayed for their scarecrow contest. They’ll have a pie eating contest, live music and old fashioned games. You can also shop from over one hundred craft and food vendors.

If you want to sample some local brew, head to downtown Spartanburg for Hub City Brew Fest. They’ll host over 25 craft breweries from the Carolinas. They’ll have live music and food as well. It’s happening Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets cost $50.

The Piedmont Interstate Fair continues this weekend. It kicked off Monday but lasts through Sunday. Enjoy shows, rides and food. They’ll even have a car and truck show on Saturday. Admission is $5 for kids and $10 for adults.