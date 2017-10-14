Fire survivor regrets not pulling neighbors from their home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — As his house filled with smoke from one of California’s devastating wine country fires, Ryan Nelson’s thoughts went to his elderly neighbors — one of whom has multiple sclerosis.

He ran over and pounded on their doors and windows but wasn’t able to get their attention. Now he fears they didn’t make it out and wonders whether he could have done more to help.

“We’re in the middle of the city, so that’s never crossed anybody’s mind here in terms of everything being a total fire loss,” Nelson said. “That’s why I didn’t kick his door in. I just thought I’d come back to the house.”

Nelson was in his Santa Rosa neighborhood on Wednesday going through the ruins of his house to try to find his grandfather’s rifles, including an M-1 carbine from World War II, that he kept in a gun safe.

He found only pieces. His neighbors’ home was also a total loss.

More stories you may like on 7News

Coroner called to Anderson Co. crash ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a reported crash on Ridge Rd. just south of Easley Saturda…

Man gave Todd Kohlhepp guns illegally, states indictment An Upstate man has been indicted for buying guns and selling them to Todd Kohlhepp, who was a convicted felon at the time.

NC flags ordered to half-staff for 2 fallen public safety employees Gov. Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, October 13 from sunrise to sunset on Mon…

13 things you didn’t know about Friday the 13th It’s Friday the 13th. If you’re superstitious, you’re likely under the impression that this is the most unlucky day on the calendar.

3 doses of Narcan used to revive toddler after he found drugs at park Police in Ohio say hospital workers used three doses of the overdose drug naloxone to revive a 1½-year-old boy who tested positive for opioi…