Hotel owner found crawling on floor next to sleeping guests

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests of a hotel in Bushnell were woken up by an unexpected visitor Thursday morning.

They told detectives, while they were sleeping, Manishkumar B. Patel, 49, the owner of the hotel was crawling on the floor next to one of their beds. When they confronted Patel, they said he grabbed one of their sheets to cover his face and ran out of the room.

When officers came to the hotel, Patel, as the owner, was asked to hand over surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows Patel securing the premises upon closing at 3 a.m. He’s seen going toward the victims’ room before entering his own room. Then the video stops. The surveillance cameras were turned back one once deputies arrived on the scene.

Patel was taken into custody and charged with burglary to an occupied structure and evidence tampering. He’s being held without bond.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Patel was out on bond from a previous arrest for sexual battery and battery. That case is set for trial in November.

More stories you may like on 7News

Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash in Anderson Co. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported crash on Ridge Rd. just south of Easley Saturday afternoon and arrived to find …

Man gave Todd Kohlhepp guns illegally, states indictment An Upstate man has been indicted for buying guns and selling them to Todd Kohlhepp, who was a convicted felon at the time.

NC flags ordered to half-staff for 2 fallen public safety employees Gov. Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, October 13 from sunrise to sunset on Mon…

13 things you didn’t know about Friday the 13th It’s Friday the 13th. If you’re superstitious, you’re likely under the impression that this is the most unlucky day on the calendar.

3 doses of Narcan used to revive toddler after he found drugs at park Police in Ohio say hospital workers used three doses of the overdose drug naloxone to revive a 1½-year-old boy who tested positive for opioi…