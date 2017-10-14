Limestone Falls at Home to Lenoir-Rhyne, 35-7

GAFFNEY, S.C. (Limestone SID) – A week after giving the ball away four times, the Limestone College football team committed five more turnovers as visiting Lenoir-Rhyne University came into The Reservation at Gaffney High School and posted a lopsided 35-7 decision on Saturday, October 14.

GAME INFORMATION

Score: Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Limestone 7

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (3-4, 2-3), Limestone (3-4, 2-2)

Location: The Reservation

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

– Freshman RB Jerko’ya Patton (Charlotte, N.C.) rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown

– Senior WR Jumill Hornsby (North Charleston, S.C.) finished with seven catches for 57 yards

– Senior WR Vyncint Smith (Columbia, S.C.) added four catches for 42 yards

– Sophomore QB Ivan Corbin, Jr. (Warner Robins, Ga.) went 11-of-16 for 81 yards

– Sophomore QB DJ Phillips (Fayetteville, N.C.) finished 7-of-18 for 61 yards

– The two quarterbacks combined for four interceptions and a fumble

– Redshirt-junior Lee Russell (Charleston, S.C.) recorded a career-high nine tackles

– Junior Jabarus Saxon (Santee, S.C.) and junior Kelvin Atkins (Columbia, S.C.) both posted seven tackles while combining for 3.5 tackles for loss

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Quarter

Both teams were forced to punt on their opening possession, but Lenoir-Rhyne would crack the scoreboard first as Nelson Brown took a handoff right up the gut for a seven-yard touchdown. A personal foul call would put the Bears in the red zone before Brown scored to make it 7-0 with 4:07 left.

Following a turnover by Corbin, Limestone got the ball back on the very next play as sophomore DJ Witherspoon (Moncks Corner, S.C.) recorded his first career pick. That momentum would be short-lived, however, as Landon Scott intercepted Corbin two plays later and returned it 95 yards for a TD.

Second Quarter

The Saints showed some life on their ensuring possession as Patton capped a 5-play, 56-yard drive with a 38-yard touchdown run, trimming the margin to 14-7 with 12:51 remaining. The Bears countered with a 14-play, 74-yard scoring drive as Jarrod Kellar connected with Sam Camargo on a 16-yard TD pass.

Third Quarter

Similar to last week, the Saints turned the ball over to start the second half as Quentin Hayes picked off a tipped ball and returned it to the LC 43-yard line. Six plays later, Lenoir-Rhyne pushed its lead to 28-7 as Brown carried the ball into the end zone from four yards out.

Following a short punt by the Blue and Gold two possessions later, L-R started a drive at the LC 36-yard line with 3:42 left in the third. The Bears went for the throat with a pass into the end zone, but junior Sheldon Reid (Goose Creek, S.C.) was in perfect coverage to grab the interception for a touchback.

Fourth Quarter

Following a change at quarterback, Limestone put together one of its best drives of the game as it marched to the L-R 20-yard line. However, the drive would come up empty as Scott recorded his second interception of the game after the ball was again tipped into the air.

Although the defense held up on the ensuing possession, the Bears would put the game out of reach after Limestone went 3-and-out on offense. Xzavion Huff applied the finishing touches with a 39-yard touchdown run to stake the visitors a comfortable 35-7 cushion with 9:06 left in regulation.

TURNING POINT

Limestone was driving to tie the game late in the first quarter, but a pass into double coverage resulted in an interception and a 95-yard touchdown return. That seemed to set the tone the rest of the way as Lenoir-Rhyne ran away with the 35-7 win.

NOTABLES

– Limestone held L-R to 43 yards passing, but gave up 199 yards on the ground

– With the five-turnover night, the Saints have given the ball away 20 times this season

– The 28-point loss was the largest defeat this season, and the third-largest over the last two years

– The Saints held Brown, the league’s leading rusher, to 40 yards below his season average

UP NEXT

The Saints are back on the road next week as they travel to face in-state rival Newberry College on Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m.