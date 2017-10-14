Man hurt after shooting in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after being shot on W. Fredericks Street, according to the Anderson Police Department.

A call came in at about 8:43 p.m. Saturday.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

