Man’s body found floating in Lake Greenwood, coroner says

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Greenwood Saturday, according to the Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.

Nichols says the man died at about 9:40 p.m. on October 11th but was found on the 14th.

The body was found near the Crystal Bay area, Nichols says.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

The man has not yet been identified.

The coroner’s office, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, and S.C. Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate oil company bringing fuel to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria An Upstate oil and gas company is doing it’s par to help victims in Puerto Rico. Dearybury Oil and Gas, Inc is supplying five million gallon…

Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash in Anderson Co. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported crash on Ridge Rd. just south of Easley Saturday afternoon and arrived to find …

Man gave Todd Kohlhepp guns illegally, states indictment An Upstate man has been indicted for buying guns and selling them to Todd Kohlhepp, who was a convicted felon at the time.

NC flags ordered to half-staff for 2 fallen public safety employees Gov. Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, October 13 from sunrise to sunset on Mon…

13 things you didn’t know about Friday the 13th It’s Friday the 13th. If you’re superstitious, you’re likely under the impression that this is the most unlucky day on the calendar.