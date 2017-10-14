Man’s body found floating in Lake Greenwood, coroner says

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Greenwood Saturday, according to the Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.

Nichols says the man died at about 9:40 p.m. on October 11th but was found on the 14th.

The body was found near the Crystal Bay area, Nichols says.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

The man has not yet been identified.

The coroner’s office, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, and S.C. Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

