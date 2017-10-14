Pit bull puppy found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase

WFLA
Credit: WFLA

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — Hollywood police are trying to figure out who beat and stabbed a puppy then stuffed it inside a suitcase and abandoned it this week.

The Hollywood Police Department, who has named the pit bull puppy Ollie, found him trapped inside a suitcase behind an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers told WFLA’s NBC affiliate in the area they heard a dog cry and found a paw sticking out the suitcase when they responded to the scene.

Ollie had severe lacerations and stab wounds on his head and body, according to police.

