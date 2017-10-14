Red Cross helping 2 families after house fires in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is assisting two families after their homes caught on fire, according to a press release.

One of the fires happened at a home on Lynnwood Drive in Duncan.

Two adults were displaced.

The Duncan Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The other fire happened on North Clemson Street in Spartanburg and three people were displaced.

The Spartanburg Fire Department responded to that fire.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and personal hygiene items for both families.

