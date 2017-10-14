Upstate oil company bringing fuel to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate oil and gas company is doing its part to help victims in Puerto Rico. Dearybury Oil and Gas, Inc is supplying diesel fuel to the island devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Bill Dearybury III, the VP and COO of the company, says Dearybury Oil and Gas is federally contracted through FEMA, so when the company was contacted to help, the team jumped at the chance.

“Anytime you see a chance to help somebody, we would love to do it. We would love to have that help if it hit us,” Dearybury says.

The team loaded up a barge with five million gallons of fuel to take to Puerto Rico to keep the generators running.

“Their power grid wasn’t obviously very strong to begin with, but those hospitals need fuel, and all sorts of things,” says Dearybury. “I know that some of this diesel is going to the power grid as well, and it’s also just helping the power trucks and the clean up trucks get the roads clean.”

Dearybury says the barge has been in Puerto Rico since Monday, and crews are working around the clock to make sure the diesel gets distributed.

He says crews will stay in Puerto Rico until the power grid is back up and running, and hopefully the fuel they have will continue to help those in need.

Company officials say the fuel should last 15 more days. Crews are trying to figure out ways to get more fuel to the area to help keep the generators running.