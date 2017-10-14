Wofford Scores Late to Win at The Citadel, 20-16

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Wofford SID) – A touchdown by Andre Stoddard with 1:10 left in the game gave the Wofford College football team a 20-16 win over The Citadel at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Saturday night. The Terriers used 219 passing yards to overcome a Bulldog defense that held the Wofford running game to just 99 yards.

Wofford, ranked fifth in the nation, opens the season 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Southern Conference. The Citadel is 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in the league, with a #22 national ranking. The Terriers were led by Brandon Goodson with 219 yards on 11-of-17 passing, while Lennox McAfee had 59 rushing yards. Jason Hill had five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs were led by Jordan Black with 55 rushing yards and he was 4-of-9 passing.

“I wish it was the other way and winning by a lot,” said head coach Mike Ayers. “There is a lot of grit in these guys. They hung in there and they fought through a lot of adversity on that field. Part of that was what The Citadel did – they came ready to play and we struggled on both sides2 of the ball. Fortunately for us we got things going offensively in terms of the passing game. In the second half our defense answered the bell. We were fortunate to come away with another win. It is hard to believe when we started back in August that we would be 6-0. We have a great group, but we have a lot of work to do.”

The Bulldogs took 16 plays to cover 81 yards on the opening drive of the game, with a seven-yard touchdown run by Dominique Allen for the lead at 7:28 in the first quarter. The Terriers went three-and-out and punted on their first drive of the game. The Bulldogs then went three-and-out and punted back to Wofford. After a first down, penalties and a fumble backed the Terriers up and they punted. The Citadel went three-and-out and punted.

Wofford picked up a pair of first downs on receptions by Jason Hill. A 48-yard pass to Garrison Moore gave the Terriers first-and-goal from the one. Brandon Goodson took it across the goal line to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:24 on the clock in the second quarter. With the ball back, The Citadel picked up six first downs and had first-and-goal from the one. A two-yard touchdown run by Rod Johnson with eleven seconds left in the half gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead. Wofford ran one play to end the first half.

Ellis Pace had a 35-yard kickoff return to open the second half. Wofford then faced a third-and-long when Brandon Goodson spun away from a defender and found Jason Hill for a 59-yard touchdown reception. The game was tied at 14-14 at 13:15 in the third quarter. The Bulldogs went three-and-out and punted. After the punt, Andre Stoddard fumbled on the second play by the Terriers and The Citadel recovered at the 17-yard line. Jordan Black ran towards the goal line but Mason Alstatt forced a fumble that was recovered by Datavious Wilson at the two-yard line. On second down for Wofford, Brandon Goodson was sacked for a safety. The Bulldogs took a 16-14 lead with 8:07 on the clock in the third quarter.

After the free kick, the Bulldogs went three-and-out and punted. Wofford had a first down, then converted a fourth-and-two with a pass to Blake Morgan. The drive stalled and the Terriers punted. With the ball back, the Bulldogs gained one first down before punting. Wofford had a 28-yard reception by R.J. Taylor on third down. A 47-yard field goal attempt by Luke Carter was wide right with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter, which was his first miss of the season. The Bulldogs went three-and-out and punted, followed by a Wofford three-and-out. The Citadel gained only nine yards on their next drive and punted.

The Terriers had a first down reception by Blake Morgan to move across midfield. Chase Nelson added a first down run and Jason Hill caught a first down pass to reach the red zone. Chase Nelson added a rushing first down for first-and-goal from the seven. Andre Stoddard capped the drive with a touchdown run from three yards for a 20-16 lead. The two point conversion attempt was short and Wofford had their first lead of the game with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were unable to pick up a first down and Wofford took over with 21 seconds remaining. The Terriers took a knee for the victory.

Wofford had 318 total yards, with 219 rushing. The Citadel had 258 total yards, 226 of which were rushing. Wofford and The Citadel each had 12 first downs. Wofford was 8-of-14 on third downs and 1-of-1 on fourth down. The Citadel was 7-of-17 on third down and 1-of-2 on fourth down. Both teams were called for five penalties. The Citadel had a 31:13 to 28:47 time of possession advantage.

Wofford vs. The Citadel Post-Game Notes

Wofford has won six straight to open a season for the first time since 1990 (eight straight).

The 48-yard reception by Garrison Moore in the second quarter was the first of his career.

The safety allowed in the third quarter was the first by an opponent since October 11, 2014, by Western Carolina (fumbled exchange in end zone).

Wofford had more passing yards than rushing yards for the first time since October 10, 2015, at The Citadel (118 rushing, 127 passing).

Tyler Vaughn and Datavious Wilson shared the team lead with 12 tackles each. Mikel Horton had 1.5 tackles for loss.

Game captains were Dominique Lemon, Terrance Morris, Blake Morgan, and Chuck Rouse.

Attendance was 8,453 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Terriers continue Southern Conference play next weekend as the team hosts Samford at 1:30 p.m. as part of Homecoming Weekend activities.