2 hurt after suspected drunk driver fled from deputies

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are hurt after a suspected drunk driver fled from deputies, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI at Hwy 123 and White Horse Road when the driver took off, causing a short chase to begin.

They say the driver hit another car, injuring the two people inside.

The suspect later hit another car near the Gorilla Car Wash on White Horse Road, deputies say.

The suspect was finally stopped and taken into custody.

The two people who were hurt had minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office and S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating.

Deputies say charges are pending.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

