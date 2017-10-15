Apartment fire investigated as arson in Spartanburg, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a vacant apartment caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the Spartanburg Fire Department.

The fire happened at a unit on the bottom floor of an apartment complex on Thompson Street.

A call came in at about 8:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews with the Spartanburg Fire Department and Hilltop Fire Department responded to the blaze.

People living in the apartment complex were displaced due to the smoke and fire damage.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Fire Marshall says the fire is believed to have been intentionally set and is being investigated as arson.

