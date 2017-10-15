Clemson Drops, SC Receiving Votes In New AP Poll

Coming off Friday night’s 27-24 loss at Syracuse, Clemson dropped from second to seventh in the new Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.

The Tigers (6-1, 4-1) have an open week ahead and return to action at home Saturday October 28th against Georgia Tech.

We could learn the kick-off time for that game Monday.

South Carolina (5-2, 3-2) is among others receiving votes in this week’s AP Rankings.

The Gamecocks are also open this week and play again on the 28th at home against Vanderbilt with the game time likely to be announced Monday as well.

Associated Press Poll (10/15/2017)

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (61)

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. TCU

5. Wisconsin

6. Ohio State

7. Clemson

8. Miami

9. Oklahoma

10. Oklahoma State

11. USC

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Virginia Tech

15. Washington State

16. USF

16. NC State

18. Michigan State

19. Michigan

20. UCF

21. Auburn

22. Stanford

23. West Virginia

24. LSU

25. Memphis