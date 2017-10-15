Clemson Drops, SC Receiving Votes In New AP Poll

Coming off Friday night’s 27-24 loss at Syracuse, Clemson dropped from second to seventh in the new Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.
The Tigers (6-1, 4-1) have an open week ahead and return to action at home Saturday October 28th against Georgia Tech.
We could learn the kick-off time for that game Monday.
South Carolina (5-2, 3-2) is among others receiving votes in this week’s AP Rankings.
The Gamecocks are also open this week and play again on the 28th at home against Vanderbilt with the game time likely to be announced Monday as well.
Associated Press Poll (10/15/2017)
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama (61)
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Clemson
8. Miami
9. Oklahoma
10. Oklahoma State
11. USC
12. Washington
13. Notre Dame
14. Virginia Tech
15. Washington State
16. USF
16. NC State
18. Michigan State
19. Michigan
20. UCF
21. Auburn
22. Stanford
23. West Virginia
24. LSU
25. Memphis