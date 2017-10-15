Clemson students unveil new BMW concept car

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University students unveiled a new BMW concept car Saturday afternoon.

The Deep Orange 7 Mini is an idea created by a group of 18 students at the school’s International Center for Automotive Research.

Their challenge was to creat a premium car for 2025 and beyond.

The car is a fully functional, drivable concept car.

Students have been working with BMW since 2014 to create concept cars like these.

