Day 2 of Fall for Greenville wraps up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Day two of Fall for Greenville is coming to a close.

Thousands of people spent time enjoying good food, beer, and live music in downtown Greenville Saturday afternoon.

This is the 36th year for the event and it’s one of the biggest food festivals in the southeast.

“Every year it gets a little bit bigger,” Craig Hudak said. “I’m sure there are people coming in from out of town. And, like I said, it showcases Greenville, SC.”

“It allows everyone to get out and see Greenville and what Greenville has to offer,” Mary Nabors said. “All the different vendors and restaurants, it just gives us all a chance to get together and have a great time.”

An estimated 150,000 people are expected to attend Fall for Greenville over the three-day festival.

People are coming in from 23 different states.

Greenville Police say officers are on rotating shifts, for 24/7 security.

Fall for Greenville will wrap up tomorrow.

