Doctor charged with opioid trafficking, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a Florida doctor accused of stealing a patient’s cell phone is now facing drug trafficking charges.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 51-year-old back doctor Johnny Clyde Benjamin is facing a charge of trafficking the powerful opioid fentanyl, as well as robbery and grand theft.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s office says a man accused Benjamin of trying to steal his cellphone and reported the incident.

When deputies arrived at the doctor’s home to question him about the cellphone, they ended up serving a warrant for trafficking an alleged 28 grams of fentanyl.

Benjamin was previously the chairman of orthopedic surgery at the Indian River Medical Clinic, and is currently the director of Medical Specialties Surgery Center.

He is being held in the county jail.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate oil company bringing fuel to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria An Upstate oil and gas company is doing it’s par to help victims in Puerto Rico. Dearybury Oil and Gas, Inc is supplying five million gallon…

Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash in Anderson Co. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported crash on Ridge Rd. just south of Easley Saturday afternoon and arrived to find …

Man gave Todd Kohlhepp guns illegally, states indictment An Upstate man has been indicted for buying guns and selling them to Todd Kohlhepp, who was a convicted felon at the time.

NC flags ordered to half-staff for 2 fallen public safety employees Gov. Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, October 13 from sunrise to sunset on Mon…

13 things you didn’t know about Friday the 13th It’s Friday the 13th. If you’re superstitious, you’re likely under the impression that this is the most unlucky day on the calendar.