Former Williamston mayor dies at age 88

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A former mayor of Williamston has passed away.

88-year-old Marion William Middleton, Sr., died Saturday at his home.

Middleton served as Councilman and later Mayor of the Town of Williamston for 36 years.

He oversaw the construction of many projects, including the purchase and renovation of the old Williamston Elementary School building for use as a police department and municipal center.

While he was mayor, he received the Order of the Palmetto and served as President of the South Carolina Municipal Association.

He was also a lay speaker in the Methodist Church.

Middleton was born on August 20, 1929, in the Grove Creek area of Piedmont, SC.

In 1946, he graduated from Pelzer High School and graduated from Erskine College in 1950.

He received an MS from Clemson University in Physical Education with an additional 30 hours above the Masters.

After college, Middleton was drafted into the service and was a combat veteran of the Korean War, receiving the Combat Infantryman Badge.

After the war, he taught, coached, and served as a guidance counselor at several schools, including White Plains, Piedmont, and Palmetto High School.

During his early years, Middleton was a successful baseball player with the Textile League.

He played with Piedmont, Pelzer, Belton, and Matthew Mills, and was a member of Greenville Heritage Textile Hall of Fame.

Middleton’s visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 16th, at Gray Mortuary in Pelzer.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17th, in the mortuary chapel.

Burial will follow in the Williamston City Cemetary.

Those who were coached by Middleton are invited to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials will be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 460, Williamston, SC 29697, or to Epworth Children’s Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29205.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate oil company bringing fuel to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria An Upstate oil and gas company is doing it’s par to help victims in Puerto Rico. Dearybury Oil and Gas, Inc is supplying five million gallon…

Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash in Anderson Co. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported crash on Ridge Rd. just south of Easley Saturday afternoon and arrived to find …

Man gave Todd Kohlhepp guns illegally, states indictment An Upstate man has been indicted for buying guns and selling them to Todd Kohlhepp, who was a convicted felon at the time.

NC flags ordered to half-staff for 2 fallen public safety employees Gov. Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, October 13 from sunrise to sunset on Mon…

13 things you didn’t know about Friday the 13th It’s Friday the 13th. If you’re superstitious, you’re likely under the impression that this is the most unlucky day on the calendar.