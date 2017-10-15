Man with gun robs Spartanburg Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Spartanburg County deputies are reviewing surveillance after a Walgreens was robbed early Sunday morning.

It happened at the location on Reidville Road, just after midnight.

According to investigators, the man walked in with what looks like a silver handgun. He jumped over the counter and grabbed the entire cash drawer before running outside.

At least two female employees were working at the time. One saw it happen but intentionally kept a safe distance away while paging a manager.

The report says the man was wearing a green sweatshirt, dark jeans, and had a dark covering over his face as he entered the business.

At last check, that suspect has not been identified.