Mom kills 2 sons, then turns gun on herself, authorities say

BASCOM, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Authorities say a Florida woman fatally shot her two sons and then turned the gun on herself.

The Panama City News Herald reports that 25-year-old Esbeidi Sanchez shot 7-year-old Ronaldinio Ramirez-Sanchez and 5-year-old Gustavo-Angel Ramirez-Sanchez as they arrived home from school on October 6.

According to multiple reports, her husband came home to discover the gruesome scene and called 911.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the home and found the mother and one of the boys already dead. The other boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital but died on Saturday. Both boys had been shot in the head.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“Everybody’s flabbergasted,” said Brother John Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Malone told USA Today. “She was a very beautiful lady and seemed like she had a real sweet personality. She didn’t indicate that anything was wrong whatsoever.”

Smith said Sanchez had faithfully attended Sunday service and Wednesday night youth programs at First Baptist Church, always with her children in tow. The pastor said she was baptized on October 1, less than a week before she killed her sons.

The newspaper reports Sanchez left a suicide note, detailing the hardships she had faced in life, but it did not explain why she killed her children.

“The note that she left does indicate that this is what she wanted to do,” said Capt. Scott Edwards of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Basically it was describing some incidents that occurred in her past that probably led up to this. It mentions the kids, but it doesn’t mention why she would do that to the kids. It’s probably one of the things we’ll never know.”

