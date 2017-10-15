Walt Disney World now allowing dogs at 4 of its resorts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Four hotels at Walt Disney World Resort will allow guests to bring dogs beginning Sunday.

The hotels near Orlando, Florida, are Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort-Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The Yacht Club adds $75 to daily room rates for canine guests, the other three add $50.

The pilot program is accepting reservations through October 2018. Two dogs are permitted per guest room.

A Pluto’s Welcome Kit includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, plastic bags, puppy pads, and dog walking maps. Doggy day care and other pet services are offered nearby at Best Friends, an on-property pet care facility.

Disney says dogs staying in its hotels “must be well behaved, leashed in resort public areas and properly vaccinated.”

