1000 new jobs coming to Anderson Co. with Arthrex, Inc.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The SC governor’s office has announce Arthrex, Inc. is launching a new manufacturing operation in Anderson County that is expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs over the next several years.

It is a orthopedic medical device company that develops new products and is a leader in arthroscopy and creates products and surgical procedures to advance minimally invasive orthopedics, according to the news release.

The facility will be located at 5500 Highway 76 in Sandy Springs, SC.

They are building a new 200,000 square-foot facility.

Hiring should begin in the next 12 to 18 months, according to the company.

