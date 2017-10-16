$100M lawsuit filed over Michigan Marine recruit’s death

DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan family of a Marine recruit has filed a $100 million lawsuit alleging his fatal plunge in a stairwell was the result of negligence by officers and others.

Raheel Siddiqui ied in 2016 in Parris Island, South Carolina. His death was declared a suicide. But the U.S. Marine Corps also said it had uncovered widespread hazing of recruits and young drill instructors dating back to 2015.

The 20-year-old Siddiqui was from Taylor, Michigan. His family filed a lawsuit Friday in Detroit against the federal government, alleging “negligence on multiple levels of command.” The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the Marines Corps on Monday.

The Marine Corps has said it identified up to 20 people possibly tied to misconduct in the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.