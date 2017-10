IVA, SC (WSPA) – Abbeville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 1:35 p.m. Saturday from a person in a car that said two people had been shot.

The person said they had been hit with buckshot.

The call came from around McGill Circle which appears to be in Iva.

Police are asking if any hunters were in that area to please call the sheriff’s office at 864-446-6000.