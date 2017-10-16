$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenwood

By Published:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A lottery-winning ticket for Saturday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 was sold in Greenwood, according to a press release.

The ticket was sold at the Nu Way #2 on Northside Drive in Greenwood.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Those numbers were: 2 – 16 – 18 – 22 – 35.

Because the ticket holder “powered up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a 2 was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

More than 3,900 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

More than 2,600 players spent an extra $1 to “power up” and will have their winnings doubled.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

More stories you may like on 7News