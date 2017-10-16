$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A lottery-winning ticket for Saturday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 was sold in Greenwood, according to a press release.

The ticket was sold at the Nu Way #2 on Northside Drive in Greenwood.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Those numbers were: 2 – 16 – 18 – 22 – 35.

Because the ticket holder “powered up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a 2 was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

More than 3,900 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

More than 2,600 players spent an extra $1 to “power up” and will have their winnings doubled.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man arrested after string of armed robberies in Spartanburg A man has been arrested after a string of armed robberies occurred at local businesses, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office…

Irma SC disaster declaration approved President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for SC due to Hurricane Irma.

NJ man convicted in NYC bombing that hurt 30 A New Jersey man was convicted Monday of planting two pressure-cooker bombs on New York City streets, including one that injured 30 people w…

Scientists witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold It was a faint signal, but it told of one of the most violent acts in the universe, and it would soon reveal secrets of the cosmos, includin…

1000 new jobs coming to Anderson Co. with Arthrex, Inc. The S.C. governor’s office announced that Arthrex Inc. is launching a manufacturing operation in Anderson County that is expected to create …