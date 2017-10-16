$7.5 million bond for NC drug dealer accused of selling ‘gray death’

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina man was charged on Thursday with selling the drug “gray death.”

Corey Antrion Cox, 35, of New Bern was arrested and charged with 10 counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count each of selling heroin, delivery of heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin.

Bond was set at $7.5 million secured.

Over recent weeks, detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department conducted several undercover controlled purchases of heroin-laced fentanyl from Cox that officials said he was representing to be “gray death,” according to deputies.

Detectives determined Cox to be a major source of supply of the lethal drug after he delivered trafficking levels of heroin-laced fentanyl on more than one occasion, officials said.

Following the controlled purchase, detectives attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the rental vehicle that Cox was driving in Havelock.

Cox refused to stop and led officers on a vehicle chase starting on McCotter Boulevard in Havelock and ending on Highway 101 near Ferry Road in Havelock.

Cox has a lengthy criminal history and is currently on probation in Craven County where he faces pending charges for trafficking heroin.

Cox was released from prison in late 2016 and among the offenses on his criminal record include burglary, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

The last offense is from when Cox and three others committed a home invasion and robbery in the North River community and then led Carteret County deputies on a high-speed car chase where Cox fired three shots from a handgun at pursuing deputies, officials said.

“Let this bond be a message to all who are selling this poison in Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties,” said Sheriff Buck of Carteret County. “If you don’t want to go to jail and prison, you better find something else to do other than selling heroin and fentanyl in our area.”

Buck also added that law enforcement and District Attorney Scott Thomas are sending the message that selling drugs will not be tolerated and sellers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The lethal new drug dubbed “Gray Death” is exponentially more powerful than heroin and is dangerous to even touch with gloves, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the high-potency cocktail is comprised of heroin, fentanyl, the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil and other synthetic opioids that kill users instantly with a single dose.

Buck praised the great work of all the law enforcement officers involved in this drug bust and extends his thanks to the Havelock Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol who assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.

Cox is scheduled for a first appearance in court on Monday.