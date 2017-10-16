Atlanta police charge mother after toddlers found dead

ATLANTA (AP) – Police have charged an Atlanta woman with murder in the deaths of two of her sons, ages 1 and 2.

Media outlets report 24-year-old Lamora Williams told police late Friday she found the boys dead in her apartment after she had left them with a caregiver all day. Atlanta police spokesman John Chafee said investigators don’t believe her.

Police said in a statement an autopsy was planned to determine how the young boys died, but the preliminary investigation found burn marks – possibly from a stove – on the bodies of 1-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke’Yaunte Penn.

Police say Williams had another son, age 3, who was unharmed.

Williams was jailed and her first court appearance was scheduled Monday. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.

