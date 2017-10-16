Candidates eye South Carolina Governor’s seat

COLUMBIA, S.C (WSPA)– We are still about a year away from the race for South Carolina Governor, but candidates are already trying to get a head start. So far 5 candidates have placed their names in the hat for the position, including 2 Democrat candidates.

Phil Noble, founder of 3 nonprofits in the state, stated in his letter for candidacy, “On my first day in office, I will fire the whole board of directors of Santee Cooper.”

The chair of the SC Democratic Party explained why a stance on the failed nuclear project could be beneficial for a candidate. “We paid rate increase after rate increase to pay for the project and documents are now showing that they knew it was going to fail and they went back and asked the tax payers to pay for the failure. And that’s something republicans are going to have to answer to,” said Trav Robertson.

State Representative James Smith is also looking to run on the Democratic ticket. He is a major in the SC Army National Guard and is hoping to attract similar voters. But the Greenville County GOP Chair said the state’s Republican history could take some votes away. Nate Leupp said, “In the Lowcountry there are a lot of military base people, which one of the democratic candidates could make leeway on that, but I think the overall feeling with SC voters is that they trust republicans on social issues, and they trust us on military issues as well.”

On the Republican ticket, Catherine Templeton is making headlines for her fundraising efforts. She passed the $2 million fundraising mark in just 10 months. She’s hoping to create a business climate that makes the state attractive for employers, put families first by fighting against domestic violence, and making sure schools are getting funds directly to help students.

Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant is also looking to foster economic development. He is shaping his campaign around core Republican values of limited government and reduced taxes. Yancey McGill, former state senator, is putting his focus on South Carolina roads, making sure they’re fixed for your safety without you fitting the bill.

One issue both parties say voters can agree on is seeing change and feeling progress.

“I believe that voters are probably going to vote for who they believe is going to actually get things done,” said Leupp. Robertson added, “We’ve got to make sure we have a governor who is focused on bettering the economy for everybody.”

The last time a Democrat held the office of Governor was in 1999 with Jim Hodges.