GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer police say a car crashed into an apartment in the Drummond Village Apartment complex.

It happened Monday morning at 11:12 a.m.

Police say the car was travelling westbound on Highway 14 when the driver had a medical emergency and crossed over the eastbound lane and hit the apartment.

No one was inside the apartment at the time, according to police.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

There were no citations issued for the crash, according to police.