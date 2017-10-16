Cheerleaders to kneel in stadium tunnel during anthem

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) – A group of Georgia cheerleaders say they’ll take a knee in the stadium tunnel when the national anthem is played at Saturday’s homecoming game since their university moved them off the field after an earlier demonstration.

Kennesaw State University cheerleader Shlondra Young tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the so-called “Kennesaw Five” will kneel until the U.S. flag “represents what it should.”

The cheerleaders say they’ve paid attention to the nationwide debate over NFL players kneeling during the anthem, and they prayed before doing so at a Sept. 30 game.

Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren tells The Marietta Daily Journal he called the school president after that game and was assured the demonstration would not happen again.

School officials say they moved the cheerleaders off the field before games to “improve the fan experience.”

