Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School cancels classes for power outage

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — School has been canceled at Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School following a power outage.

School officials say it will take crews longer to repair the outage than they hoped, prompting them to cancel classes.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, buses are being sent to the school and will begin transporting children back home shortly.

Parents and guardians are welcomed to come by as soon as possible to pick up students.

School officials said families were notified of the closing by phone and social media.

A spokesman for the school district said they expect power will be restored today and classes will resume tomorrow.

Duke Energy is reporting that crews are on site and electricity should be restored by 10 a.m. Monday.