2 shot in Greenville Co., suspect at large, deputies say

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Pleasant Heights near Greer, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in about two gunshot victims at about 10:00 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they say they found two adults, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Deputies say the victims were fighting with the suspect inside a home on Pleasant Heights when the suspect shot both of them and ran from the scene.

Deputies and K-9’s are working to find the suspect at this time.

The incident seems to be isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

