Fall for Greenville impacts local businesses positively

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) One of the Greenville’s biggest events has come to an end. Fall for Greenville wrapped up Sunday evening, and Main Street was back to normal Monday.

“It’s amazing that as we grow our city, we still can just close our main street and have a festival like that,” Rodney Freidank, a Table 301 Corporate Chef and Fall for Greenville Board Member said.

There was one scare Saturday night.

“We had a couple juveniles running through the crowd saying it was a shooting, and it created a little bit of a panic,” Officer Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department said.

In reality, police say a table turned over making a loud sound. However, all of the department’s officers were working that weekend to ensure safety.

“We always just make sure we’re doing the same, and if we need to increase anything, we look at that, but after this year, we feel we were pretty satisfactory with security levels that we had there,” Bragg said.

The incident didn’t keep thousands of people from flocking to Main Street.

Freidank has worked the festival for around 20 years. He says business inside restaurants tends to be a bit slower during the weekend, but they do really well at the tent and says it’s a great marketing tool.

“You see them again, and before you know it, you’ve got them in the restaurant again 10 times because [they say] ‘oh yeah’ I forgot why haven’t I gone to Soby’s in a while’.”

The newer restaurants agree.

Aaron Collins/Happy + Hale Assistant Manager

“It was great for us, definitely a lot of work, but I don’t think it could have gone better for a first time,” said Aaron Collins, the assistant manager at Happy + Hale.

Happy + Hale made more than 3000 bowls of food over the weekend, got second place in the silver spoon award, and says it helped their visibility.

“The amount of people we had come in afterwards just to look at the store was kind of surprising,” Collins said.

Now, they say they’re ready for next year.

“We’ll see what worked, what didn’t work as well to make it better,” Freidank said.

7News checked with Visit Greenville. They say they should have hospitality numbers from the weekend later this week.