Fmr. Fletcher firefighter sentenced on child porn charges

FLETCHER, NC (WSPA) – Former Fletcher firefighter Aaron Lanning, 39, of Hoopers Creek Rd. plead guilty to 5 counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, according to District Attorney Greg Newman.

The charge is when a person knowingly possesses material containing a visual, according to the news release.

He was sentenced October 10 to 51 months in Prison.

The district attorney refused to offer and reduced plea, according to the report.

Investigators say Lanning had sexually explicit images of underage children on his computer at the Fletcher Fire Department.

The images on his computer, which he admitted were his, were very disturbing,” said Mr. Newman. “The images portrayed young boys and girls engaged in a variety of sexual acts and lewd poses. Their ages ranged from 5 to 11. I wish I knew who produced this filth. Clearly, these kids are being abused and exploited for the gratification of sick individuals. What I saw was appalling,” added the District Attorney.

Investigators say Lanning used a computer chat room to express his sexual interest in younger girls.

He was identified by an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in another region of the country.

Investigators say Lanning was interviewed by both federal agents and Henderson County Sheriff’s investigators where he was confronted with his comments.

They say a search of his work place computer found the illegal images.

He was fired from his job at the fire department and has been living in Alabama most recently, according to Newman.